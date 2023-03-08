Eddie Charles Chadwick, 70, of Black Rock, passed away from a lengthy illness on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Born Nov. 24, 1952, in Peoria, Ill., he was the son of L.O. Chadwick and Joyce Price Booth. Eddie was a 1970 graduate of Black Rock High School. He joined the Marine Corp in 1972, where he obtained the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1974.

