Eddie Charles Chadwick, 70, of Black Rock, passed away from a lengthy illness on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born Nov. 24, 1952, in Peoria, Ill., he was the son of L.O. Chadwick and Joyce Price Booth. Eddie was a 1970 graduate of Black Rock High School. He joined the Marine Corp in 1972, where he obtained the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1974.
Eddie married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Gaines, on Dec. 23, 1972. He worked for Hogan’s Rock Quarry and Clark Construction before starting his own carpentry business, which he operated for over 20 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, L.O. Chadwick and Joyce Price Booth; along with an infant brother, Olen Chadwick.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Chadwick; one daughter, Stefanie (Nick) Hatcher of Paragould; and two sons, Chad (Cindy) Chadwick of Jonesboro and Matthew (Catelyn) Chadwick of Sheridan.
He was blessed with five grandchildren, Reese and Graham Hatcher, Cole and Cara Chadwick and Maggie Jo Chadwick, all of whom he loved dearly and brought joy to his heart. Also surviving are siblings, Freda Cope of Powhatan, Danny Chadwick of Black Rock, Glenn Chadwick of Calico Rock; Philip (Beverly) Chadwick of Paragould, Regina (Shaun) Kincade of Pocahontas. Also surviving is one special friend, “sister” Linda Robertson of Black Rock; along with many other family and friends.
Visitation was Monday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services were graveside, for family only, with Brian Alexander officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Robert Shelton, Dwight Ferguson, David Smith, Nick Hatcher, Matthew Chadwick and Chad Chadwick.
All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
