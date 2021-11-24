Edna La Verne Ezell Starling, 86 of Imboden, passed away Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born June 25, 1935, in Hamilton, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Worley Estes and Mary Sue Dunn Pounders. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking and collecting whatever caught her eye. She was a member of the Imboden Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bobby Gene Ezell; and a brother, Jim Pounders.
Survivors include her husband, Derrel Starling of Victoria, Texas; two daughters, Karen (Mike) Fenton of Collierville, Tenn., and Sharon (Larry) Asari of Scotts Dale, Ariz.; two sons, Jeff Ezell of Imboden and Clay (Kim) Ezell of St. Charles, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Imboden Church of Christ with Wayne Herring officiating. Interment was in Hope Cemetery at Imboden.
Pallbearers were Cary and James Fenton, Chad Carson, Alex, Jason and Luke Ezell.
Visitation was Saturday, from 1-2 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
