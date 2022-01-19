Edward Ward Holder, 86, of Conway, formerly of Jonesboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Randolph County, the youngest child of Redmon and Viola Ward Holder. Edward attended school in Richwoods, Lawrence County. In 1953, he began working at Hubble Shoe Store in Pocahontas. He moved his family to Jonesboro in 1960 and worked at Joseph Footwear for many years. Later, Edward bought The Shoe Box in downtown Jonesboro and established The Shoe Plaza in Caraway Plaza, retiring in 1999.
He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Jonesboro for over 55 years, where he served in many positions, from trustee to Sunday school superintendent. He gave generously and tirelessly to his church. Edward relished time with grandchildren, making each feel special. One of our fondest memories was seeing him leave for church on Sunday mornings with six grandchildren in the cab of a 1984 F150 pickup. They arrived early to “help” Grandaddy with Sunday school superintendent tasks and sample donuts.
He and Joyce moved to Conway in 2007 and joined Woodland Heights Baptist Church in 2018. His hobbies included painting, woodworking, cycling, computers and his favorite, vegetable and flower gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joyce Forehand Holder, of the home; daughters, Sharon Holder Reynolds and husband Bob of Conway and Beverly Holder Shatzen and husband Herb, of McLean, Va.; nine grandchildren, Sara Hinchey Siems (Tyler), Malia Hinchey Davis (Zach), Stephen Hinchey (Amy), Ellen Shatzen Johnson (Erik), Jill Shatzen Kerr (Preston), Hannah Shatzen, Bobby Reynolds (Christine), Billy Reynolds (Mae) and Chris Reynolds (Erica); seven great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, sisters Lucille Davis and Pauline Stone and brothers, Almer Louie, Floyd and Bill Holder, preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kevin Barnett officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.
The funeral service will be live streamed. To view, go to emersonfuneralhome.com and a link will be available on Edward’s obituary.
The family asks that attendees wear masks.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to The American Cancer Society, cancer.org.
An online guestbook is available at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
