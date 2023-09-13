Edward Lee “Ed” Romine, 86, of Hoxie, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Swifton, to the late Amos “Shanky” and Bertha Lee (Barker) Romine. He was united in marriage to Frankie Martin on November 12, 2010, in Hoxie. Ed was a farmer, business owner and worked in maintenance at Hoxie High School during his life. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Ed enjoyed lawn care, gardening and woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a son, Allan Dale Romine; and three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie of the home; children, Terry (Cleta) Romine of Clarksville, Tenn., Lynetta (Al Heimsoth) Pilkinton of Jonesboro, Nathan (Vickie) Romine of Hoxie, Tim (B.J.) Burns of Mountain View, Mark (Gerri) Burns of Mountain Home and Ronnie Burns of Hoxie; grandchildren, Shelly Davis, Aalesha (Jason) Drake, Callan (Mandy) Romine, Katie Romine, Bray (Jeramie) Felton, Krystan Bennett, Matt (Jill) Dorton, Rachel Romine, Kevin Dyer, T.J. (Alex) Burns, Brandon (Jessica) Dyer, Billy Ditto and Bailey Wilbanks; 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home with Terry Romine and Tim Burns officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Hoby Romine, David Watson, Callan Romine, Matt Dorton, T.J. Burns and Timmy Dyer.
In lieu of flowers, family request donatons be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.