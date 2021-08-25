Doris Elaine Lynch, 75, of Imboden, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1945, to Kenneth and Charletta Davis Geurin, in Lynn. Elaine was united in marriage to Virgil Lynch on May 2, 1963, in Lynn. She was a secretary at Lynn/Hillcrest Public schools for over 30 years. She was of the Baptist belief.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Geurin; and her nephew, Ralph Geurin.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Virgil, of the home; son, Barry (Leasia) Lynch of Lynn; daughter, Vicki (Creston) Hutton of Imboden; brother, Darrell (Anna Sue) Geurin of Lynn; sister-in-law, Verda Mae Geurin of Lynn; niece, Krystal Hendon of Lynn; a very special grandson, Perry Hutton of Imboden; her special pet, Marley; and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon until 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Harold Russell officiating. Interment was in Dry Creek Cemetery in Lynn.
