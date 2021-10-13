Elgie Mae Carter, 78, of Hoxie, passed away Oct. 5, 2021, at the St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born Oct. 15, 1942, she was the daughter of Basil and Lille Voss. Elgie was a homemaker and a loving mother. She had a strong faith and was a devoted member of the Faith Tabernacle in Hoxie. She volunteered for many years at the Community Center helping her fellow citizens.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Carter; a brother, Richard Voss; and a sister, Shelby Voss.
Survivors include three sons, David Carter (Audrey Ward) and Timothy (Julie) Carter, all of Paragould, and Michael Carter of Alicia; one daughter, Mary Lynn Neel of Alicia; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. at Stranger’s Home Cemetery in Alicia. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Visitation was Tuesday from noon till 1:30 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
