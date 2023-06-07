Elizabeth Mitchell, 95, of Jonesboro, died May 29, 2023, at her residence.
Born Nov. 12, 1927, in Rock Road, in Randolph County, she was the daughter of the late Ruford Brooking Rozell and Lottie Pearl Rice. She was a service representative for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her lady friends touring flea markets. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grands who were her everything. Elizabeth had a strong faith in the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to ask “Do you know Jesus?” and “Do you know him the right way?”
