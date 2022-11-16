Ellen Marie Sturch Parrish passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 in Yuma, Ariz. She was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Las Vegas, the daughter of Nathan Leonard Sturch Jr. and Beverly Josephine (Smith) Sturch. Throughout her childhood she lived in various locations in the United States, as her father was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.
Upon her father’s death in 1968, the family settled in Walnut Ridge, where she graduated from high school. After high school, she attended Arkansas State University, was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and obtained a BS in Business Education.
Following graduation, Ellen immediately began working for Skil Corporation in Walnut Ridge. Ellen married Steve Parrish on February 27, 1982. In 1986 Ellen, Steve and family moved to El Centro, Calif., where they lived until 2013. In 2013, they relocated to Yuma, Ariz.
Preceeding her in death were her parents; half sister, Kathleen Suzanne Hesskamp Sturch; and brother, Joel Thomas Sturch.
She is survived by her husband; son, Stephen Nathan; daughters, Kristin Dianne and Brooke Erin; sister, Mary Jane (Kerry) Callahan of Walnut Ridge; brother, Jim (Marinell) Sturch of San Antonio; and twin grandsons, Christian Jacob and Lucas Grayson. Ellen is also survived by many family and friends throughout Lawrence County.
Ellen was a member of the Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church.
Ellen will forever be remembered as the most kind and selfless person to all who knew her. One of her proudest accomplishments was being crowned Miss Lawrence County.
Cremation has taken place in Yuma and there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, Nov. 7.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
