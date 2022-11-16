Ellen Marie Sturch Parrish passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 in Yuma, Ariz. She was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Las Vegas, the daughter of Nathan Leonard Sturch Jr. and Beverly Josephine (Smith) Sturch. Throughout her childhood she lived in various locations in the United States, as her father was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.

Upon her father’s death in 1968, the family settled in Walnut Ridge, where she graduated from high school. After high school, she attended Arkansas State University, was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and obtained a BS in Business Education.

