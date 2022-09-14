Elsie A. (Hoggard) Williams Capps, 92, of Haysville, Kan., departed this life on Sept. 6, 2022, at Homestead Health Center in Wichita, Kan.
She was born in Strawberry on Dec. 4, 1929, the daughter of Marshall and Ellen (Crafton) Hoggard. Her parents preceded her in death.
Also preceding her were two husbands, Vern V. Williams and Billy R. Capps; two children, Marsha Goodman and Freddie Williams; and three grandchildren, Tiffany Goodman, Keith Morgan and Brian Goodman.
Elsie was married to Vern V. Williams in June of 1945. After Vern passed, she met and married Billy R. Capps in September of 1965.
She was a meticulous seamstress and loved making beautiful quilts and crocheted works. She always gave of her time willingly and loved to cook for her family. She made totally awesome pies. Her favorite time was the holidays when all of her family was gathered with her.
She was also a nurse’s aid and loved every patient she took care of. After moving into the long-term care facility, her favorite pastime was working puzzles and staying in touch with her family and friends on her iPad.
She is survived by her children, Berta Morgan (Frank) of Southaven, Miss., Sheila Rowley (Wayne) of Haysville, Kan., and Robb Capps of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Kevin Morgan, Kristy Waldo, Michelle Segraves, Joshua Rowley, Jeremy Rowley and Susan Bailey. She had 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral is Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery at Strawberry.
A memorial has been established in her honor at Homestead Health Center, Inc., 2133 S. Elizabeth, Wichita, KS 67213.
