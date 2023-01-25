Ethin Cole Romine, 18, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
He was born Dec. 19, 2004, in Newport. He was employed with his father at Hoby’s Rail Gear. He was an active member of the Hoxie football team, Hoxie FFA chapter, Hoxie baseball team, and was a soon-to-be graduate of the Hoxie High School class of 2023. Ethin loved to hunt, fish, dozing with Brian Dail, helping his great Uncle Ed, hanging out with his siblings and playing video games.
Preceding him in death were his “Papa” Clarence Romine, “Papaw” Frank Goodale, “Grandma” Virginia Simkins, “Papaw” Ron Dunn, “Grandfather” Walter Duane Cox, and “Grandpa” Charles Hill; brother, Hobert Romine Jr. “Doc”, nephew, Ruger Cole Lasiter, and sister-in-law, Thunder “TK” Finney.
He is survived by his parents, Hoby and Jennie Romine of the home; mother, Christina Caldwell (Monte) of Oklahoma; siblings, Sierra King (Jason) of Annieville, and Austin Finney (Des) and Christopher Finney of Pocahontas, Zackery Romine of Black Rock, Gabe Rose of Black Rock, Bailey Romine of Annieville, Ashlie Romine of the home, Wyatt Cox, Kendall Cox, Isabella Caldwell, Kaylee Caldwell and Griffen Caldwell, all of Oklahoma; grandparents, Leveda Blackshear Dunn of Walnut Ridge, Hoss Simkins of Pocahontas, Alice Goodale of Hoxie, and Kathy Romine of Oklahoma; many aunts, uncles and cousins; niece, Kimber; nephews, Jacob, Maddox, Izaiah and Ashton; great-uncle, Robert Davis; and his dog, Jango; and honorary brother, Jeff Lasiter.
Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home with Uncle Bubba (Gerald Simkins) and Nathan Romine officiating. Interment was in Williford Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Austin Finney, Christopher Finney, Louie Simkins, Dylan Hardin, Gabe Rose and Wyatt Cox. Honorary pallbearers were Griffin Cox, Ed Romine, Ken Terral, Terry and Jerry Benes, Brian Dail, Mr. Chuck, Hoxie football team, Hoxie baseball team, Hoxie FFA chapter, Hoxie coaches and the Hoxie class of 2023.
