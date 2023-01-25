Ethin Cole Romine, 18, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

He was born Dec. 19, 2004, in Newport. He was employed with his father at Hoby’s Rail Gear. He was an active member of the Hoxie football team, Hoxie FFA chapter, Hoxie baseball team, and was a soon-to-be graduate of the Hoxie High School class of 2023. Ethin loved to hunt, fish, dozing with Brian Dail, helping his great Uncle Ed, hanging out with his siblings and playing video games.

