Evalene Irvin Bright of Walnut Ridge passed away on July 6, 2022.
She was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Walnut Ridge, to John Wallace Irvin and Eva Lee Pugh Irvin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Tom Irvin, J.W. Irvin and Jack Irvin; and sisters Vivian Irvin Heape, Opal Irvin Edmondson, Venita Irvin Smith and Mary Kathryn Irvin Williams.
She is survived by a niece, Sandra Edmondson of Walnut Ridge; Margie Matthews, Shirley Brinker and Renae Hendricks, all of St. Louis, as well as several great and great-greatnieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bright moved to Louisiana at an early age where she lived and made her home until 1986, when she retired from AT&T and moved back to Arkansas. She lived a number of years in Hot Springs, where she made lasting friendships and greatly enjoyed her church family. She returned to Walnut Ridge in 2015.
Mrs. Bright was a member of the Hoxie Church of Christ. Her love of the Lord and testament of faith was evident throughout her days. She was also a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Evalene’s contagious smile and joyous laugh will be missed. She loved nothing more than to recount a fun story about her brothers and their mischief or her animals that she adored. She was a wonderful cook, which was a talent enjoyed by all those connected to her. Her chicken and dumplings and biscuits were always a treat and she enjoyed preparing them and being surrounded by laughter and fellowship.
Visitation was Saturday July 9, from 10:30-11 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
A celebration of her life was held at House-Gregg Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. with Brother Bill Wheeler officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
Serving as pallbearers were John Duckworth, Payton Edmondson, Mack Edmondson, Mike Wright, Kevin Wright and Cooper Wright. Honorary pallbearer will be Delinda Duckworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.