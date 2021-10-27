Fran Tucker, 80, of Portia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Lemar, Colo., to the late Grover B. Burnett, PhD and Alice Jane Eggar Burnett. She was a member of United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Fran was a loving wife and mother who was dedicated to her family.
Fran began her life in Colorado Springs, Colo., moving to Albuquerque, N. M., where she worked in the civil service at Sandia Air Force Base. There, she met her husband, Jerry, and they were married on May 19, 1962, and later moved to Arkansas. She was employed at First National Bank in Walnut Ridge for 41 years, where she served as vice president and head cashier.
In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her brothers, Sid Cox and Lawrence Burnett.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Tucker, of the home; daughters, Virginia Tucker of Walnut Ridge, and Dianne Ellis (Michael) of Lebanon, Ind.; stepdaughters, Carolyn Pugh and Randye Tucker, both of Florida; brother, J.B. Cox of McLean, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew Teel (Wesley), Haley Keeney (Dalin), Beth Albert (Wesley), LeShelle Aycock (Andy), Nickeye Bates (Jeff) and Ben Granderson; great-grandchildren, Jinna Jo Mullins, Abri Keeney, Kyler Keeney and Corbin Granderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with Glenn Smith and Chuck Fitzgerald officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Coleman foundation and American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.