Frances Annette Loyd, 72, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1949, in Newport, to Don Gilbert Sharp and Anne Louise Pickrell Sharp.
She went to Walnut Ridge High School where she was a majorette. The loves of her life were her grandchildren. She worked for Merrill Lynch in Little Rock and Memphis before moving to Northwest Arkansas. She enjoyed reading and traveling, and her trips to Aruba and Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her uncle and aunt, Buck and Bonnie Pickrell.
Survivors include her husband, Roger “Chip” Loyd of the home; one son, Eric Nesmith of Connecticut; one brother, Don Sharp II of Jonesboro; one aunt, Peggy Walch of Jonesboro; one cousin, Terry Pickrell and wife of Ozark; one second cousin, Terry Pickrell Jr. and wife Amber of Ozark; one nephew, Dylan Sharp and wife Anne Marie of Paragould; one niece, Darabeth Sharp of Jonesboro; one great-nephew, Philip Sharp of Paragould; and two grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Nesmith and Grant Christopher Nesmith.
Graveside service was June 14, at 11 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
