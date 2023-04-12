Francine Conrey, 68, of Portia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
She was born June 1, 1954, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Ray F. and May Canzada (Peterson) Smith. She was supervisor of the service department at Skil for many years. She was of the Baptist belief. Francine loved taking care of people and always put others first.
In addition to her parents, Francine was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Richey Peterson, Thomas Ray Smith and Oliver Lee Smith.
Survivors include her children, Adam Deeter (Cassidy) of Wisconsin and Alexia Lee of Portia; siblings, Mary Lawson (Terry), Rachel Capps (Joe), and Angie Robinson, all of Lynn, Larry Smith (Connie) of Texarkana, Jimmy Smith (Pat), Jerry Smith, and Rodney Smith (Lisa), all of Missouri, Patricia Reed (Tommy) and Tina Smith (Mark), both of Illinois; grandchildren, Hayley Bruce, Jonathan Rowland, Chael Deeter and Cambria Deeter; twin great-granddaughters, Willow Grace and Adalynn Rae; and many friends.
Visitation is Thursday, April 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Eaton. Harold Russell and Byron Griffey will officiate. Interment will follow in Old Lebanon Cemetery in Lynn under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Telly Lawson, Larry Smith, Adam Deeter, Hunter Bruce, Jimmy Smith and Rodney Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Lawson and JJ Bryant.
