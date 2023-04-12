Francine Conrey, 68, of Portia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

She was born June 1, 1954, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Ray F. and May Canzada (Peterson) Smith. She was supervisor of the service department at Skil for many years. She was of the Baptist belief. Francine loved taking care of people and always put others first.

