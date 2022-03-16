Fred Wilburn Engelken, age 90 years, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Jonesboro, surrounded by his loving family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Louie Engelken and Violet (Elzy) Engelken; brother, James Engelken; nephew, Richard (“Rick”) Engelken; paternal grandparents, Henry and Elizabeth Engelken; Henry’s second wife, Lana Engelken; maternal grandparents, Edward and Jennie Elzy; father-in-law, Oscar Emmons; mother-in-law Kathleen (Brooks) Emmons; and sister-in-law, Marjorie (Steele) Engelken, all of Doniphan, Mo.; and special sister-in-law, Carol (Emmons) Kersting of Bridgeton, Mo.; along with several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Surviving Fred is his beloved wife, soulmate and best friend of 67 years, Barbara Engelken of Jonesboro; sons, Robert (Sherry) Engelken of Jonesboro, Steve (Robin) Engelken of Walnut Ridge, and Jeff (Stephanie) Engelken of Anna, Texas.
Other survivors include eight grandchildren, David (Natalie) Engelken of Paragould, Daniel (Ashley) Engelken, Michael (Jennifer) Engelken and Emilee (Matthew) Engelken Gill, all of Jonesboro, Benjamin Engelken of Walnut Ridge, and Brittney Engelken, Madyson Engelken and Spencer Engelken, all of Anna.
Also, surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Evan Engelken, Jase Engelken, Luke Engelken, Morgan Engelken, Cora Gill, Rosie Gill, Oliver Gill and Parker Gill, all of Jonesboro, Scarlett Engelken of Anna, and Weslynn Engelken, Lydia Engelken and Austyn Claire Engelken of Paragould; nieces, Jamie (Engelken) Guess of Billings, Mo., and Judy (Engelken) Black of Kevil, Ky.; and nephew, Brad Kersting of Bridgeton, Mo.
Fred’s family was a well-respected part of the Doniphan community, particularly the area around Highway 21 North, where his father farmed and later worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Fred and his family attended the Oak Grove Church of God.
Fred graduated from Doniphan, Missouri High School in 1948. He spent 10 years in the Missouri Army National Guard, achieving the rank of second lieutenant. Fred’s career included farming, Vitronic Manufacturing Company, Retail Credit Company, Equifax, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and, most recently, the Defense Contract Management Agency for 20 years until his retirement in 1999.
After living in Walnut Ridge for over 20 years, Fred and Barbara moved sequentially to Neosho, Mo., Wichita, Kan., Arkansas City, Kan., and Joplin, Mo., while Fred worked for the DCMA. In 2000, upon retirement, Fred and Barbara moved from Joplin to Jonesboro where they have resided since.
Fred was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and other family roles. He enjoyed music (particularly bluegrass, gospel and country & western), western movies, hunting, fishing, gardening and attending his son’s ball games. He spent the last 10 years singing and playing guitar at weekly meetings of a local bluegrass association and at area nursing homes.
The family will receive visitors at Emerson Funeral Home (1629 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401) from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
A commemoration-of-life service will be held at the Emerson Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. with Brother Tim Campbell and Robert Engelken officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge immediately after the service.
Pallbearers will be David Engelken, Benjamin Engelken, Daniel Engelken, Brad Kersting, Spencer Engelken and Matthew Gill. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Engelken, Carl Baird, Vernon Brooks and Jim Kersting.
An online guestbook is available at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
