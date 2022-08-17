Freda Louise Wall, 87, of St. Augustine, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring.

Freda was born in 1935 in Clover Bend. She was raised on a cotton farm. She moved to Illinois and met the love of her life, Leroy. Leroy, Freda and their young family moved to Saint Augustine in 1956. The Wall family owned and operated Circle W Auto Parts in St. Augustine for many years. Freda served in many different associations throughout her lifetime. She served in many capacities at First Church of the Nazarene in St. Augustine, as well as Calvary Baptist Church and Turning Point at Calvary Church. She was always ready to lend a helping hand.

