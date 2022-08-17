Freda Louise Wall, 87, of St. Augustine, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring.
Freda was born in 1935 in Clover Bend. She was raised on a cotton farm. She moved to Illinois and met the love of her life, Leroy. Leroy, Freda and their young family moved to Saint Augustine in 1956. The Wall family owned and operated Circle W Auto Parts in St. Augustine for many years. Freda served in many different associations throughout her lifetime. She served in many capacities at First Church of the Nazarene in St. Augustine, as well as Calvary Baptist Church and Turning Point at Calvary Church. She was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Freda was an amazing woman of many facets and talents, including wife, mother, business partner and seamstress. She was artistic, creative, and of course, the best bargain hunter at local yard sales.
Freda loved to travel with her family. They camped and took many cruises together over the years. She was always involved with her five children and their families and their many, many activities.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Sid Smithee; her brothers, Boyce and Cloyce; her husband, Leroy; and their daughter, Karen. She is survived by her four sons, Gary L. (Kathy), Larry L. (Cheryl), Barry L. (Allison) and Kerry L. (Jennifer); two sisters, Geraldine Rogers and Sue -Fallis; one aunt, LaMelda Fortenberry; 19 grandchildren; 30-plus great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild (on the way); and many dear friends and relatives.
Please join us in celebrating Freda’s life. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway in St. Augustine.
A service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Ruth’s Chapel at Turning Point at Calvary Church, with lunch to follow. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine.
