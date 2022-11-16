Gala Diane Hughart, 64, of Walnut Ridge, died and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after fighting a courageous 13-month-long battle with heart failure.
She was born in Little Rock, to Arthur Junior (A.J.) and Dorothy Lucille (Redding) Hamilton on Nov. 5, 1958. To know Gala was to love her. She was the life of the party. Even during her months-long illness, she magnanimously lived life with a smile and clung tightly to her Christian faith.
Gala was a number of things throughout her life to a myriad of people: a talented pianist and vocalist; a caring pastor’s wife to the congregation of First Assembly of God in Walnut Ridge; a loyal and funny friend; a responsible and thoughtful daughter; a loving and supportive mother; and a kind and precious wife. Gala’s legacy of warmth and joy will continue for those who loved and were loved by her.
Gala was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Hughart, of the home; a daughter, Aubree Hughart-Thomas and son-in-law, John Thomas, of Springdale; parents-in-law, William and Patty Hughart of Searcy; her best friend, Deane Jones, of Huntsville, Ala.; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Hugharts received friends and family from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Carl Blankenship officiating. Gala’s burial was private. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
