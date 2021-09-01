Gale West, 93, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born May 4, 1928, in Malvern, Iowa, to Arthur Shirey Frazier and Florence Lingo Frazier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; son, Bruce Andrew “Andy” West; a great-granddaughter; siblings, Archibald Frazier, Arthur T. Frazier, Hubert Frazier and twin brother, Dale Oliver Frazier.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Roger) Dunn of College City; son, Jimmy (Teresa) West of Glen Saint Mary, Fla.; sister, JoAnn (Jerry) Turner of Harrison; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral was at 11 in the House-Gregg chapel with Robert Davis officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
