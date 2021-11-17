Gary Brady, 65, of Walnut Ridge, died Monday, Oct. 25, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born April 18, 1956, in Walnut Ridge, to Virgil Lee Brady and Dixie Fern Neal Brady. He was a loving son, father and friend. He was a farmer and spent his entire life in this area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Dixie Brady.
He is survived by his son, Cody Brady of Forest City; sisters, Bonnie Hardin of Paragould and Donna Brady of Walnut Ridge; nephews, Scott Brown and Brice Brown, both of Paragould; and many other family and friends.
Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
