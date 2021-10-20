Gary Joseph Pickett, 64, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his home, after a sudden illness.
He was born Jan. 10, 1957, in West Memphis, to Joseph Elbridge Pickett and Verlene Burns Pickett. Gary graduated from Black Rock High School in 1975 as an honor graduate. He attended Williams Baptist College and Arkansas State University. He completed the Diesel Mechanics program at Black River Technical College and was the top graduate in his class.
On Aug. 29, 1985, Gary married Norma Lou Hibbard. Norma was the love of his life, and he was the love of her life. Their son, Joshua Elbridge, was born on June 15, 1990. Gary and Norma were married for 36 years.
Gary was employed as an electrician and pipeline technician by EnAble Midstream (formerly Mississippi River Transmission) for 33 years. He was a Master Electrician and a member of the Arkansas Electrical Engineers. In addition to his employment, Gary completed several electrical projects for the Pocahontas Public School District and the city of Pocahontas. Gary also served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a Ground Mortar Battalion Leader.
Gary was an active member of Westridge Church of Christ. He loved his Lord, his family and his church family.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Elbridge Pickett; his paternal grandparents, Richard Ray and Noma Spotts Pickett; and his maternal grandparents, William Elijah and Verbie Henderson Burns.
Gary is survived by his wife, Norma; their son, Josh and wife Allie. His survivors also include his mother, Verlene Burns Pickett of Pocahontas; his sisters, Sheri Pickett Midkiff (David) of Portia, and Karen Pickett (Steve Case) of Paron; his nephew, Joseph Midkiff (Amanda) of Richmond, Va., and their daughter, Clementine. In addition, Gary is survived by his brothers-and sisters-in-law, Bobby Hibbard, Brenda Lindner (Henry), Lonnie Hibbard (Peggy), Donnie Hibbard (Debbie), Sandra Tweedy (Bruce), Poncho Hibbard and Patsy Adams. Many other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces also survive.
Graveside services will be held today, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. at Chesser Cemetery, Highway 166 South, Pocahontas. Josh Dement and Clyde Hackworth will be officiating.
Pallbearers are Gary’s nephews: Joseph Midkiff, Brett Hibbard, Brock Hibbard, Chris Lindner, Brian Lindner, Craig Hibbard, Matt Hibbard, Cody Adams, Tyler Adams, Daniel Hibbard and Ben Hibbard. Honorary pallbearers are his nieces: Beth Ann Yeary, Melissa Mitchell, Julie Fort, Brittany Barnes, Brooke Junkersfeld, Caitlin Tweedy, Christie Hibbard and Amanda Midkiff.
Memorials may be made to Westridge Church of Christ or a charity of choice. All services are under the direction of McNabb Funeral Home.
