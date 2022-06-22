Gary Wayne Householder, 65, of Cordell, Okla., completed his earthly journey on June 9, 2022.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Raymond and Lilly Bell; and siblings, Ronnie, Howard, Lois and Joyce.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy, of the home; children, Blake and Amy; and several grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Jr. “Bugs” Householder (Esther), Gail (Jerry) Selvidge, Paulette Price and Robbie Hall. Other family mourning their uncle are: Felicia (John) Langbein, Portia Brown and Kimberly, all of Texas; Amber Price, Tommy Householder (Debbie) of Walnut Ridge; and Paul Corbett Mullen of Ravenden.
G.W. was easy-going, funny and never met a stranger. He enjoyed karaoke, model airplanes and his fur babies. He had been employed as a law enforcement officer, truck driver, radio tower installer and in farming. He especially enjoyed wheat harvesting at this time of year.
