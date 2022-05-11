Geneva Bartie Whitehead, 90, of Jonesboro, passed away May 6, 2022, in the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born October 21, 1931, in Swifton, she was the daughter of the late Minnie Ellen Williford Brantley. She was united in marriage to the late Claytus Whitehead on Oct. 6, 1948. Geneva was a dedicated wife, loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed being outside with her flowers, working in her garden, and spending time with her children and numerous grandchildren. She was a Jonesboro East Congregation member of the Jehovah Witness.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claytus, in 2001; and three children, Linda Green, Tini Felton and Dickie Carl Whitehead; one grandson, Jeremy Whitehead; and a great-grandson.
Survivors include her seven children, Claytus Jr. of Jonesboro, James Kenny (Teresa) Whitehead of Bono, Jack (Tammy) Whitehead of Jonesboro, Qwen (Terry) Holland of Walnut Ridge, Lisa (Jeff) Zirbel and John (Lori) Whitehead, all of Jonesboro, and Joel (Tammy) Whitehead of Walnut Ridge; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
Funeral was Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with Morris Phillips officiating. Interment was in White Lake Cemetery near Tupelo.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
