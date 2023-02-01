Geneva V. Hill, 92, of Pocahontas, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Randolph County Nursing Home.

She was born July 25, 1930, to the late Melvin and Ruth Young. She married Thomas “Tom” Hill on Oct. 11, 1947. After Tom’s passing in 1976, Geneva never remarried. She poured herself into her family. She would “light up” every time her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit. Geneva enjoyed quilting, word searches and talking on the phone. She retired from TRW Cinch in Pocahontas.

