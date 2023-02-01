Geneva V. Hill, 92, of Pocahontas, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Randolph County Nursing Home.
She was born July 25, 1930, to the late Melvin and Ruth Young. She married Thomas “Tom” Hill on Oct. 11, 1947. After Tom’s passing in 1976, Geneva never remarried. She poured herself into her family. She would “light up” every time her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit. Geneva enjoyed quilting, word searches and talking on the phone. She retired from TRW Cinch in Pocahontas.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Wanda Sue Hill and Georgia Shoe; son, Otis Ray Hill; granddaughter, Felicia Fleming; brothers, Earl, Paul, Ray and Gerald Young; and sister, Juanita Young.
Geneva is survived by her daughters, Martha Simmons of Walnut Ridge, Joan (Henry) Mitchell of Bono, and Shelia (Richard) Fleming of Black Rock; son, Eddie G. (Jan) Hill of Delaplaine; brothers, Clarence, Donald, Cloyce and Herbert Young; sister, Glenda Haven; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in Pocahontas. The funeral followed at 1 p.m. with Revs. Jerry Cochran and Rick Hart officiating. Burial was in Greene County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Travis and Shane Fleming, Chandler Stroud, Jamie Hill, Nick Russell and Kenny and Marcus Fry.
