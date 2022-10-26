Gilbert Randall Northcutt, 76, of Strawberry, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at White River Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Manon Todd Northcutt, of the home; one son, Brent Northcutt; one daughter, Mindy (David) Doyle; granddaughter, Maddie Doyle; and grandsons, Denton and Dean Doyle.
