Melvin “Glen” Minor, 76, of Imboden, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2023, at Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehab.
He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Annieville, to the late Floyd and Ina (Broadway) Hamel. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War. He was an HVAC technician for several years. Glen was of the Baptist belief. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan and also enjoyed playing dominos and cards.
Glen was preceded by his parents and a sister, Vicki Lynn Hamel.
He is survived by sons, Scott Minor (Lisa) of Ohio, Shad Minor (Karan) of Arizona and niece who he raised as a daughter, Brandy Luker (Buddy) of Smithville; special granddaughter, Marina King (Chase); grandson, Sam Ingram; and a host of other family members.
Visitation was Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Annieville. Funeral services immediately followed at 12 p.m. with Jerry Clements officiating. Interment was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Annieville under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jeff Cameron, Jason Cameron, Chase King, John Lillard, Johnny Bookout and Larry Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehab, 66 Ozbirn Lane, Ash Flat, AR 72513.
