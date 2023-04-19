Melvin “Glen” Minor, 76, of Imboden, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2023, at Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehab.

He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Annieville, to the late Floyd and Ina (Broadway) Hamel. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War. He was an HVAC technician for several years. Glen was of the Baptist belief. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan and also enjoyed playing dominos and cards.

