Glendon Ray Graham, 89, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Feb. 27, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehab Center in Walnut Ridge.
Born July 26, 1932, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of the late Robert F. Graham and Faye Matthews Graham. He was united in marriage to Ruby McEntire on Nov. 5, 1951. He worked in the postal service locally and retired as the Walnut Ridge Postmaster. He enjoyed electronics, reading crime thrillers and spending time with family and friends. He was an active Ham Radio operator (KB5WT) and a member of the Lawrence County Radio Club. He spent hours talking around the world with his radios and computer.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, three weeks short of 69 years, Ruby; and five brothers, Gene, Bedford, Billy Joe, Dale and Gale.
Survivors include his two daughters, Gayle (Jessie) Hill of Springfield, Mo., and Glenda “Suzie” (Ron) Jones of Hoxie; three grandchildren, Ryan (Andrea) Jones, Kelsie (James) Cagle, Michael (Candice) McClain; seven grandchildren, Quinten McClain, Emma and Cailin Jones, Stella and Amanda (Mitchell) Jenkins, and Grant and GlennaKate Cagle; a nephew, John Franks; two nieces, Debbie Davis and Karen Crum; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service is today, March 2, at 1 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park with Bro. Ben Campbell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Seth Bruce, Dirk Davis, Ryan Jones, James Cagle, and Johnny and Jason Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be Zach and Jeb Davis, and Michael and Quinton McClain.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
