Gloria Gay Hart, 87, of Hoxie, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

She was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Lawrence County, to the late Clay and Eula (Holder) Robins. She was united in marriage to Jim Hart on June 16, 1983, in Hoxie. She was a beautician and homemaker during her lifetime. Gloria enjoyed being with her family and friends, and going to the lake. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Christian faith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.