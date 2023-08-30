Gloria Gay Hart, 87, of Hoxie, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Lawrence County, to the late Clay and Eula (Holder) Robins. She was united in marriage to Jim Hart on June 16, 1983, in Hoxie. She was a beautician and homemaker during her lifetime. Gloria enjoyed being with her family and friends, and going to the lake. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Harris; brother, Larry Robins; grandson, Chris Kopp; first husband, Jerry Harris; son-in-law, David Bullard; and sister-in-law, Shirley Robins.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, of the home; children, Pam Kopp of Jonesboro, Angie Fegtly (Rich) of Jonesboro, and Ronnie Harris (JoAnn) of Pocahontas; stepdaughter, Brenda Bullard of Minturn; brothers, Jerry Robins (Linda) of Missouri, Ted Robins (Janet) of Hot Springs, James Robins (Diane) of Missouri, and Dennis Robbins (Cathy) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jodi Kopp, Jeremy Johnson, Rachel Swanepoel, Hunter Fegtly, Amber Bly, Justin Harris, Marcus Harris, Jordan Harris, Joshua Harris, Matt Bullard and Meagan Bullard; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral immediately followed at 12 p.m. with Steve Alexander officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
