Harold Clyde “Hal” Lundy, 75, died May 25, 2022, at his residence in Portia.
Born April 26, 1947, in Santa Rosa, Calif., he was the son of the late Clyde David and Selah Eunis McGee Lundy. He was a proud United States Marine and a Vietnam War veteran. Hal was kind, loyal, honest, and a man of his word. He was a hardworking man who made long hauls driving his transport truck. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and stock car racing.
He is a father of three girls, Kathleen, Tonya and Heather; four grandchildren; two sisters, Kathleen Pabalate (Danilo) of Rocklin, Calif., and Julie Ford (Robert) of Eugene, Ore.; and many other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment of his cremains will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.