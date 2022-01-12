Harold Lee Foley, 80, of Smithville, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1941, to the late Hairm Lee and Aray Gibbons Foley, in Smithville. He married Linda Miller on Feb. 28, 1970. For 32 years, Harold was employed as a soil technician at the Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation. He was a member of the Smithville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Fowler (Stephen) of Jonesboro; one brother, Jerry Foley (Deborah) of Smithville; one sister, Louise Foley of Smithville; and grandchildren, Logan Fowler and Allison Fowler.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 9, from noon until 2 p.m. in the Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Harold Russell, Keith Marlin and Michael Osburn officiating. Interment was in Smithville.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were David Foley, Ben Foley, Rickey Goff, Mitch Verkler, Heath Teel and Roger White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smithville Baptist Church or Smithville Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfh walnutridge.com.
