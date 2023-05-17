Harold Lee Baker, 89 of Jonesboro, passed from this life on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Bernards Hospital.
Harold was born Jan. 6, 1934, on a farm near Alicia, to Leroy and Ethyl Baker. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was proud of his service to the country. He married Geraldine Hurst from Strangers Home, after he returned from the Army. He and Geraldine enjoyed traveling all over the United States together.
Harold graduated from ASU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1958 and later earned a Master’s Degree and Administrator’s Certification. He was a teacher and a farmer for many years. In the latter part of his career as an educator, he became a principal and eventually a superintendent.
Harold was baptized at the age of 13 and had been a faithful member of the Church of Christ for 76 years, with his later years being at Valley View Church of Christ in Jonesboro. He had also preached at the Minturn Church of Christ, as well as filling in as preacher for many congregations over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brothers, Donald Baker, Jerry Dean Baker and Noel Baker.
Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nina Geraldine Baker; sons, Vincent (Paula) Baker of Hoxie, Alan Baker of Jonesboro, Dwight (Sharon) Baker of Lonoke, and Brent Baker of Irving, Texas; daughter, Beverly (David) Sluder of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Michelle Snedker, Jeremy Baker, Brittany Sellers, Mallory Sluder and Amber Long; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Baker; and sisters, Judy Barron and Jane Kelley.
Visitation was Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m., with services beginning at 11 at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home in Jonesboro, with Spencer Furby and Paul Wallis will officiating. A private family burial service followed at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jonesboro.
