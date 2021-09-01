Harvie Jay Bagwell, 67, of Powhatan, died Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Born Sept. 13, 1953, in Jonesboro, he was the son of the late Harvie Jay Sr. and Lorene McQuay Bagwell. He was a self-employed local land contour surveyor and an avid outdoorsman. Jay enjoyed having pets, being in the woods and hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Thomas and William Bagwell; three sisters, Wanda Caron, Renea Mans and Joy Shanks; and his best dog, Bandit.
Survivors include his daughter, Priscilla (Michael) Cobble of Minturn; two sons, Casey Bagwell of Powhatan, and Nick (Chasity) Bagwell of Imboden; six grandchildren, Ethan Pickett, Remington and Jayde Cobble, and Baylor, Owen and Avie Lee Bagwell; two brothers, Louie Wayne (Wilma) Bagwell of Powhatan and Wesley Bagwell of Mountain Home; two sisters, Judy Merrel and Tina Brunson, both of Jonesboro; a nephew, but like his brother, Garry Bagwell of Ash Flat; his puppy, Rascal; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Powhatan Cemetery. Pallbearers were Will Lynch, Richard Bowker, Michael Cobble and Chad Orrick. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Nance, and Shane and Del Bagwell.
Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to help with the funeral expenses.
Online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
