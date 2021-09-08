Hazel “Jean” Denton, 83, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 1, 1938, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Wayne and Esther Berry Tate. She was retired from Monroe in Paragould, and was a member of O’Kean Free Will Baptist Church. She liked to cook and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Esther Tate; five brothers; and three sisters.
Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chester Denton; three children, Sandy Denton of Paragould, Melinda (Jeff) Penn of Mountain Home, and Weldon (Stephanie) Denton of Walnut Ridge; four grandchildren, Kristi (Craig) Rawls of Paragould, Eric Oliver of Jonesboro, Whitney (Matt) Plumlee of Mountain Home, and Carrie Beth Denton of Walnut Ridge; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Hufstedler of Paragould, Kason Hufstedler of Paragould, and Paityn Plumlee of Mountain Home; two brothers, Darrell (Mary) Tate of Walnut Ridge and Bill (Pat) Tate of Machesney Park, Ill.; one sister, Robin Pierce of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 2, from 1-2 p.m. in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home in Pocahontas. A graveside funeral service followed at 3 p.m. at Greene County Memorial Gardens in Paragould with Aaron Winfrey officiating.
Pallbearers included Terry Hudson, Ronnie Roberts, Darrell Denton, Wayne Denton, Mike Ogden, Cheyenne Jones and Jim Carter. Honorary pallbearers included Ronnie Shoe, Jesse Ferrell, Bob Dean, Dallas Roberts, Jearl Dean, Ricky Lewis, William Shoe, Ronnie Tate, Larry Tate, Rick Tate and Danny Tate.
