Helen Louise Galbraith Adams, 77, of Ravenden Springs, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Helen was born on Saturday, Aug. 8, 1943, in Ravenden Springs, to Paul and Evva Wells Galbraith. Helen was married to Clifford Adams on Aug. 8, 1970. Helen and Clifford never had children, but were close to Helen’s nieces and nephews who they treated as their own. Later in life, they were rewarded with the same joyful feelings as if they were grandparents.
Helen was a lifetime member of the Valley Chapel Church of Christ, where she taught the children for many years and kept the church records. Helen especially enjoyed her cattle and the more colorful they were, the better she liked them. She kept her mind sharp by keeping detailed records of the cattle and by spending countless hours completing word search books – hundreds of them.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Evva Wells Galbraith; her brother, Harold Lee Galbraith and his wife, Yvonne Cremeens Galbraith.
Hellen is survived by her husband of almost 51 years, Clifford Adams, of the home; niece, Rhonda Rose; nephew, Kendall Galbraith; great-nieces, Tonya Hufford and Crystal Hawkins; great-nephews, Michael Rose and Jonathon Galbraith; great-great-nieces, Miya and Emma Hawkins, and Madison and Allison Rose; and great-great-nephews, DJ and Wyatt Hufford, and Cade and McCrae Galbraith; and many other loved ones and friends.
All services were held in the chapel of Hope Gardens Funeral Home in Pocahontas.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 9, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral was Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. with Gerald Fears officiating. Helen will be laid to rest in the Old Union Cemetery.
Honored to carry Helen to her final earthly resting place are Moye Hawkins, Jonathon Galbraith, David Adams, James Adams, Ronnie McReynolds and Daniel McReynolds. The family has respectfully designated Kendall Galbraith and Donald Hufford as honorary pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at www.hopegardensfuneralhome.com.
