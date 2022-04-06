Helen Blackburn, 83, of Imboden, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her residence.
Helen was born in Jonesboro on Jan. 21, 1939, to Fritz and Bertha Miller Lewis. She was married to Alvin Blackburn, a good husband, provider and parent, who died on May 14, 1988, after a bout of cancer. They married in January 1957 in Hernando, Miss. They moved to Norwalk, Calif., (pop. 80,000) in 1958, and had four children while there.
In 1967, Helen and Alvin moved to Blanket, Texas (pop. 300) for a better place to raise children. While in Texas, she and her husband bought a small service station and café (Hitching Post) and ran them both for two years. Because of Alvin’s parents poor health, they moved back to Arkansas in 1970. Helen opened The Cake Place in 1970 and had many valued customers over the 36 years she was in business. She often said the most rewarding job she had was making and decorating cakes for the public, because she made friends far and wide! She missed her work!
Helen had been a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Hoxie since the age of 16. She taught classes, helped with potlucks, and helped with the food bank. In fact, the family is requesting that instead of flowers, donations be made to the food bank at Hoxie Baptist Church.
Helen’s outside interests included Lions Club, where she helped with the pancake breakfast at the Foothills Celebration and the barbecue stand at the Lawrence County Fair. At the Lawrence County Fair, she also served as a fair judge and was the manager of the Horticulture Department. Her work at the Lawrence County Fair was much appreciated.
As a member of the Lawrence County Advisory Board, she helped to prepare for the yearly county fair and rodeo. Helen was also a member of the Lawrence County Extension Homemakers Club for 61 years and served at the 4H banquet and as a judge at the yearly beauty and talent contest. She served as an officer at all levels in the EHC.
Helen served as mayor of Black Rock, and was a board member for the senior citizen meal site, chairman of the annual Foothills Celebration, member of the street and alley committee, member of the police committee, member of the water board-budget-finance committee, and the city restoration committee. She served as mayor until she retired on Jan. 1, 2006.
Since 1986, Helen has worked with the Hoxie High School Alumni Association, which holds a banquet (for any person who has ever attended Hoxie school) every three years. She was vice-president of the class of 1956, which has a luncheon on the day of the banquet for their classmates.
She was a member of the GWFC Altruism Club and helped with many projects that helped kindergarten children with reading at the schools. She also served on as foreign affairs chairman and as a member of the food and recreation committee in the club.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, her brother, Harry Lewis, and her granddaughter, Gabbie Gates.
Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Cindy (Carroll) Deen of Imboden; her sons, Glenn (Cindi) Blackburn of Black Rock, Gary (Sandy) Blackburn of Black Rock, and Tommy Blackburn of Walnut Ridge; her sister, Barbara Kilgore of Wilmington, Del.; and her sisters-in-law, Donna Isham of Blanket, Texas, and Sharon Lewis of Paragould; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, March 15, from 5-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.