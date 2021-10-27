Helen Delois Owens, 86, died Oct. 22, 2021, with family by her side, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Helen was born on Aug. 15, 1935, at Strangers Home, to parents Logan and Eunice Fowler. She was the eldest of seven children. Helen graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1953 and was married to Dale Owens in 1955. Helen and Dale were married for 57 years until Dale passed away in 2012. Helen worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for 10 years, and moved to Oklahoma City in 1963. Helen was a lovely homemaker and mother of two children and supported her husband’s thriving contracting business as bookkeeper and accountant for 43 years.
Helen’s life was marked by her enduring love, faith and allegiance to King Jesus and her unconditional love for her family. Helen lived a life of hospitality, love, kindness and grace, which were delightfully infectious to all who knew her. Helen put others before herself as a rule, which is evidenced by her 28 years as a coordinator and cook for Mobile Meals, at First Baptist Bethany, teaching children’s Sunday school, a Cub Scout den mother, and her and Dale’s membership and service in the fraternal-community service organization, the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Even more, Helen spent countless hours helping raise, love and spoil her three grandchildren. Helen and Dale embraced living a full life by enjoying many friends and family. They had many great times square dancing, and loved traveling, as well as fishing, cooking, gardening and landscaping, and sharing their fresh and canned vegetables.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Logan and Eunice Fowler; her three brothers, John L., Gary and Powell; and her husband, Dale.
Helen is survived by her son, Roger Owens and wife Parthena, and favorite grandson, Cameron; daughter, Kelley Owens and fiancé Will Barby, favorite granddaughters, Jamie Beverly and Kori Volanoski; sister, Joyce Drew Phillips; and brothers, Dave Fowler and Dennis Fowler.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home, 3925 North Asbury Avenue, Bethany, Oklahoma 73008. Helen’s family will be present from 6-8 p.m.
All who wish to express support and love for Helen’s family and gather to mourn and rejoice for Helen, are encouraged to attend her funeral service, which will be held at First Baptist Bethany, 3800 N. Mueller Avenue, Bethany, OK 73008, on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m.
To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com.
