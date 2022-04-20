Hershel Gene Moody, 82, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1939, in Portia, to Hershel L. Moody and Ruby Duncan Moody. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a retired farmer and attended Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Hershel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Moody Sr. and William “Bud” Moody; sisters, Jeanette Dorris, Donnie Hunter, Mildred Petero and Terry Girard.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Mans Moody, of the home; sons, Quinton (Nae) Moody of North Carolina, and Kenneth Wayne Moody and Kenneth Dale Moody, both of Walnut Ridge; daughters, Trina (James) Head of Corbin, Ky., and Alita Newman of Walnut Ridge; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Moody; sister, Tresia Robbins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, at House-Gregg Funeral Home from 12:30-2 p.m. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel with Everett Hart officiating. Burial will be at Crossroads Cemetery in Portia.
