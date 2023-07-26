Hiram Vernon “H.V.” Gill, 82, of Searcy, passed from this life on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Unity Health in Searcy.
He was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Portia, a son of the late Olus and Rebecca Marie (Kissee) Gill. H.V. was a longtime member of the St. Paul Methodist Church in Searcy, where he served on numerous boards and was active in Gideons.
In 1964, Mr. Gill began a career with the Soil Conservation Service as a soil scientist. Upon his retirement in 1996, he became a soil classifier for the Department of Health and performed perk tests for many years.
In earlier years, he enjoyed deer hunting and the comradery of deer camp. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and once bowled a perfect 300 game. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorback fan and a member of both the Searcy Lions Club and the Monticello Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynda Gill; son, Duane Gill; daughter, Susan Renee Deems; grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Deems, Lauren Nicole Deems, Eryka Riley Berryhill, Easton Ryan Gill and Elly Rilan Gill; brother, Colbert Gill (Doris); sisters, Patsy Martin and Barbara Stevenson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Edward Gill; and three brothers, Jerry and Harold Gill, and Duel Adams.
Visitation was Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Funeral services were held on Monday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Methodist Church in Searcy. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
