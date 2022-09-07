Houston Bret Morgan, 21, entered into Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Houston was born March 1, 2001, in Lynn, to Danny and Tera Morgan. A friend to everyone, Houston was an angel on earth with a gentle spirit and a kind, loving heart. He was a horse lover who had a passion for riding and training horses, and he loved to study equine genetics. He was a ranch hand for the Wildcat Ranch and was happy to work with the men there and with cattle, hay and horses.

