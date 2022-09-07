Houston Bret Morgan, 21, entered into Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Houston was born March 1, 2001, in Lynn, to Danny and Tera Morgan. A friend to everyone, Houston was an angel on earth with a gentle spirit and a kind, loving heart. He was a horse lover who had a passion for riding and training horses, and he loved to study equine genetics. He was a ranch hand for the Wildcat Ranch and was happy to work with the men there and with cattle, hay and horses.
Houston was a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest High School and was attending UACCB, pursuing an associate degree in Agricultural Technology. Houston was a faithful member of Lynn Church of Christ.
Houston will be deeply missed by his parents, Danny and Tera Morgan; brothers, Walker, Drew and Luke Morgan; nephew, Marshall Morgan; grandparents, Rita Morgan, Danny and Helen Walker, and Vicki Mann; great-grandmother, Eula Mae Huskey; and uncles, aunts, cousins and countless friends.
Houston is preceded in death by his “Pop,” Jerry Morgan Sr.; great-grandparents, Willie Huskey Jr., Roy and Erma Clair Walker, Theodore and Blanch Morgan, and Chig and Lorene Ellison.
Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at the Hillcrest Gymnasium at Lynn, with funeral services following at 4. Burial was in Dry Creek Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
