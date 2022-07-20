J.B. Vance, age 100, of Black Rock, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas.
He was born Aug. 29, 1921, at Poughkeepsie, the son of Dillard W. Vance and Nervia Reed Vance. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1941-1947. He was a retired tool grinder for Monroe Auto Equipment. J.B. was of the Church of Christ belief.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Garnet Propst Vance; one son, David W. Vance; brothers, Rudy Vance and Cleburne Vance; one sister, Lola Vance Toney; one grandson, Josh Vance; and one great-grandson, Torey Vance.
He is survived by two sons, Robert V. “Bobby” Vance (Brenda) of Black Rock, and William Thomas “Butch” Vance of Portia; two daughters, Lynda Vance Verkler (Eddie) of Black Rock, and Brenda K. “Benny” Vance Wier (Wendell) of Walnut Ridge; nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A graveside service followed at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfh walnutridge.com.
