James Cicero Slatton, lifelong resident of Walnut Ridge, departed from his earthly home on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 88 years old, and in true J.C. fashion – when he got “good and ready.”
J.C. was born in Walnut Ridge on Dec. 11, 1934, to S.C. and Edith (Prater) Slatton. He attended Walnut Ridge School until the 10th grade when he “had enough of that.”
J.C. worked as a grocer in his father’s store and was first to run the projector at the Walnut Ridge movie theater as a young man. He also served in the Army National Guard from 1953 until he went on active duty in April 1960 at the age of 25.
Specialist Five Slatton spent his Army days, most notably, in Germany during the Cold War and Berlin Crisis, where he received a National Defense Service Medal, and in Korea, during the Vietnam War. He received an Honorable Discharge in December of 1966 and returned home to Walnut Ridge, where he spent many years serving Walnut Ridge and Hoxie as a fire fighter and a police officer.
After leaving law enforcement, J.C. went on to become a truck driver – dubbed “Smokestack” – until he retired in 2011. In over 40 years of trucking, he never got a ticket.
J.C. married the love of his life, Barbara Manus, on March 14, 1986. When he wasn’t trucking, he enjoyed spending his time “drinkin’ coffee and tellin’ lies,” watching westerns, singing, playing pool, calling the Hogs and gallavantin,’ but his most favorite thing was being the World’s Best Pappy to his grandbabies. He said that’s when he really had a ball. J.C. loved his family, and he loved the Lord. He was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church.
J.C. was reunited in Heaven with his sweetheart, Barb; his parents; his brother; an infant son; his daughter, Debra; daughter-in-law, Terri Lynn; twin grandbabies; and many other relatives and friends.
Pappy is loved and missed by many on earth, including his children by love and marriage: Perry and Peggy Manus of Walnut Ridge, Carlotta and Randy Ragsdale of Jessieville, Mark Ross of Jonesboro, and Bobby and Marsha Ross of Hot Springs; children, Jim Slatton Jr. of Searcy, Peny Brookins of Texas, and George Slatton of Walnut Ridge; grandbabies, Bobby Manus, Summer “Summy” McClendon, Nikki “Ricky/Nik-Nik” Anderson, Pam and Travis Ragsdale, Brandi Ross, Candi, Charles and Emily Lawrence, Tina, Erin and Ian Ross, and Daniel Sparlin; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 25, in Bryan Chapel with Bro. Derek Collins officiating. Interment will be in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Manus, Graham Manus, Travis Ragsdale, Hayden Whitehead, Clayton Anderson and Daniel Sparlin. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Manus, Zack Manus, Joe Videll, Waymond Hutton, Daniel Webb and Joe Riley.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
The family wishes to extend their many thanks to Legacy Hospice of Walnut Ridge.
10-4, Backdoor…Hammer Down. This isn’t goodbye – it’s “see ya later, kid.”
