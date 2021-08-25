J.W. “Dub” Sullinger, 83, of O’Kean, passed from this earth on Aug. 17, 2021, at St Bernards Medical Center, peacefully, with family by his side.
Born Oct. 5, 1937, to Floyd and Maudie Moore Sullinger in Greene County, he was a graduate of Delaplaine High School and completed three years of college at ASU in Jonesboro. He was a very hard worker, starting as a young boy picking cotton, and helping at the family store in Evening Star. He worked other jobs through the years, but is best known for hauling gravel all over the state of Arkansas and surrounding states, from the rock crusher in Black Rock. He loved fishing and sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dub is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Earl, Clifford, Charles “Chink,” Luke and Jimmy Don Sullinger.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Taylor Sullinger, of the home; son, Stan Sullinger of O’Kean; daughter, Toni (Rob) Heard of Walnut Ridge; grandsons, Brady and Drew Heard; brothers, Lorn (Sue) Sullinger of Maynard and Dwight Sullinger; special friend, Freddy McRunnels of California; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at McNabb Funeral home in Pocahontas.
Cremation has been chosen, with a private family burial at Sharum Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to charity of choice.
