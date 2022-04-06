Jack Lynn Patterson, 86, passed from this life on March 31, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Leachville, to Tobe and Almety Patterson.
Jack graduated from Leachville High School in 1954 and then joined the U.S. Air Force. After spending a few years in the service, he moved to Clover Bend, where his parents had relocated. He spent the rest of his life there doing the things he loved the most: farming, gardening and wood carving. Much of the furniture in their home had been beautifully hand carved by Jack. For the past two years, Southwind Heights in Jonesboro was home.
Jack was a fine Christian man who loved his family deeply. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hoxie. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Clover Bend Fire Department for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; one brother; and one grandson.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Juanita Arnn Patterson, of the home; son, Randy (Page) Patterson of Beech Bluff, Tenn.; daughter, Tammy (Glenn) Crowe of Trumann; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a number of extended family; and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
