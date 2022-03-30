Boyce Vance “Jack” Williams died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family he loved so much.
He was born Oct. 10, 1953, in Walnut Ridge, to Boyce Lee “Dick” Williams and Joyce McCormic Williams. He was a loving husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never passed on the chance to pull a prank, tell a joke, or lend a hand to someone, even if they didn’t know they needed it.
He lived in the Walnut Ridge area all his life and worked as a farmer and a truck driver hauling grain. Jack was a unique man who brought joy to the lives he touched. His never-ending support for his wife, son, daughter and friends has left a smile on their hearts. His passing brings mourning to all who knew and loved him. He was a good Christian man and was a member of the Hoxie Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Joyce Williams; and a nephew, James Franklin.
Jack is survived by his wife, Karen Williams, of the home; son, Joey (Brandi) Williams; daughter, Linda (Manuel) Navarro; brothers, Mac (Carolyn) Williams and Nath Williams; grandchildren, Cloey Lynn, Logan, Kylee Rose, Vance and Ethan; great-grandson, Lakai Vance; aunt, Wanda McCormic; best friends since middle school, Kerry Tribble, Sam Hart and Luther Tribble; nephews, Josh, Ben, Spencer and Dakota; and niece, Natalee.
Visitation is today, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with Dakota “Turkey” Crossno officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.housegreggfh.com.
