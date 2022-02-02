Jackie Brian Richey, 61, of Powhatan, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 23, 1961, in Walnut Ridge, to Loyd and Catherine Stewart Richey. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic during his life.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Alice Richey; and maternal grandparents, Cleo and Mary Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Richey of the home; parents, Loyd and Catherine Richey of Powhatan; children, Brian Richey (Casey) of Stanford, Rhandi Lomax (John) of Paragould, Corey Richey (Courtney) of Batesville, Katelyn Richey (Travis) of Midway, and Jake Richey (Sydney) of Powhatan; brothers, Johnnie Richey (Mary) and Alan Richey (Debbie), both of Powhatan; grandchildren, Makynli and Brian Lomax, Cooper and Addie Richey, Remington, Nate and Colt Richey; one soon to be granddaughter, Kaydence; and many other family members.
A memorial service for Jackie will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m. in the Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
