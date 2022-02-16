James “Buddy” Sexton, 77, of Alicia, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1944, in Powhatan, to Pinky and Lura Smith Sexton. Buddy was a farmer during his life. He was of the Christian belief.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by longtime girlfriend, Nancy Sexton; one brother, Bill Dunnivant; and three sisters, Martha Bentley, Wanda Gambrell and Juanita March.
He is survived by one daughter, Stacy Moss, of the home; one brother, Tony (Annie) Sexton of Bay; one sister, Glenda Wantland of Pocahontas; three grandsons, Jakob Chamlies, Nolyn Chamlies, Chance Chamlies; one granddaughter, Hailey Moss; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Friday, Feb. 11, from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Interment was in Smithville Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jakob Chamlies, Nolyn Chamlies, Chance Chamlies, Bryan Sexton and Greg Moss. Honorary pallbearer was Wink Phillips.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
