David Ellis bravely gave up his fight with ALS on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
David was born June 8, 1946, in Walnut Ridge, to Ruby Crow Ellis and Rodney Ellis. He graduated from Hoxie High School and joined the United States Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. Upon returning to the states, he was assigned to Millington Naval Air Base, and later farmed on his family farm before accepting a position with Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline in Bald Knob, retiring in 2001.
He was an active member of the Bald Knob United Methodist Church, Bald Knob Veteran’s Wall and Museum, and Bald Knob Fine Arts Council. He was a past member of the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bald Knob Planning Committee.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jane Ellis, of Bald Knob; his sons, John (Jenny) and Gary, both of Conway; stepson, David Helvering (Emily) of Appleton, Wis.; and sister, Anna Short (Shirl) of Colt. Also surviving are grandchildren, Grant (Amanda) Ellis, Lauren (Austin) Childress and Addi Ellis; and great-granddaughter, Elle Childress, all of Conway.
He will be remembered for his humor, laughs and his love of life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Donations in his memory can be made to Bald Knob Fine Arts Council, P.O. Box 531, Bald Knob, AR or Bald Knob United Methodist Church, Attn: Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1240, Bald Knob, AR 72010.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob and Judsonia.
An online guestbook is available at www.powellfuneralhome.net.
