James Earl Chappel, 74, of Hoxie, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 28, 1948, in Manila, to Earl Leo Chappel and Mildred Pauline Heard Chappel. He was drafted into the Army while a senior in school and entered basic training directly after graduating. He fought during the Vietnam War, earning a Combat Infantry Badge and becoming an expert marksman. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and multiple overseas bars. His love for his country was only matched by the love he had for his family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Leo and Mildred Pauline Chappel; sister, Debra Lorine Lewis; and brothers, Archie Mitchel Chappel and Charles Troy Chappel.
He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Eugene Chappel and Danny (Judy) Chappel; sisters, Imogene Clay, Vera Chappel, Loretta (Steve) Wheeler and Juanita Chappel; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; special friend, Allen Wilfond; and many other friends and family.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Jacob Shular officiating. Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.