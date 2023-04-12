James Franks
James William Franks, 39, of Pocahontas passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.
He was born Aug. 19, 1983, to Steven Franks and Tammie Blevins Hampton in Pocahontas. James was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
James was preceded in death with his wife, Rebecca Franks; grandparents, Leo and Hellen Franks, and Emory Blevins; niece and nephew, the Franks twins; uncle, Marty Cagle; and cousin, Jonathan Cagle.
He is survived by his children, Isaiah Cook, Megan/Ryan Cook and Audrey Cook; parents, Steve Franks, Tammie (John) Hampton; brother, Christon (Danielle) Franks; sisters, Amanda Franks Long (Keith Chappelear) and Tommie Franks Smith (Dakota Hensley); grandmother, Rose Blevins; nieces, Lilly and Ava Franks, Alexis and Brooklyn Long, Lily, Tempi, Jocelyn and Kinley Chappelear, and Emma Smith; nephew, Joshua Smith and many other family and friends.
Rebecca Jo “Becky” Needham Franks, 41, of Pocahontas, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.
She was born March 23, 1982, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Gary Needam and Shirley Ellis Hickam. Becky was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
Becky was preceded in death with her husband, James Franks; and grandparents, Charles and Jean Needham.
She is survived by her children, Isaiah Cook, Megan/Ryan Cook and Audrey Cook; parents, Shirley (Norman) Hickam and Gary Needham; sister, Elizabeth (Mike) Bratten; brother, Jerry Needham; nieces, Cierra and Addison Bratton; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation is Thursday, April 13, from 5-7:30 p.m., with the service starting at 7:30 p.m. with Tim Smith officiating. All services will be held in the McNabb Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation has been chosen as final disposition.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with final expenses.
