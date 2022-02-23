James Baudie Harp Jr., 80, of Hoxie, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Strawberry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Baudie Harp Sr. (2013) and Ruth L. Roberts Harp (2013) of Hoxie; eldest son, Joe Allen Harp (2006); and brothers, Noel Edward Harp of Hoxie (1982) and Jerry Wayne Harp of Black Rock (2005).
Mr. Harp is Survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Selvidge Harp; two Sons, Jeff Harp of Walnut Ridge and Jimmy Harp (Denise) of Paragould; a brother, Gary George Harp (Rosetta) of Newport; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends
Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
Graveside services will be Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park with Gary Cremeans and Chris Harper officiating. Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Home of Paragould.
