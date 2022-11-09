James Kenneth Streckert, 76, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 10, 1946, to Arthur Streckert and Beatrice Chase Streckert. He was a loving husband and father. He came to Arkansas from Wisconsin and was a logger by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Beatrice.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Streckert, of the home; sons, Robert Streckert, David Streckert, Randy Streckert and Jeffery Streckert; daughters, Heidi Wilbur, Ruth Tovar and Kaylyn Jackson Wright; and many other friends and family.
